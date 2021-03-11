The Downtown Bethlehem Association has partnered with the Celtic Cultural Alliance to provide a week's worth of festivities to replace Bethlehem's cancelled St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Due to CDC guidelines, plans have been rearranged, but organizers have found a solution that allows people to spread out their celebrations.

WFMZ's Ali Reid was on Main Street Thursday morning for 69 News at Sunrise, with a look at what's being offered next week. Events span from Saturday, March 13 through Sunday, March 21.

