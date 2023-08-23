Everyone's talking about artificial intelligence, so how can you make the next era of automation work for you? It's the subject of a recent article that small business owner and columnist Gene Marks wrote for the Inquirer. He sat down with WFMZ's Eve Russo to tell us more.
