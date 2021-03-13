Terry Hartzell, band member of Piper's Request, stopped by virtually Saturday morning to talk all things bagpipes and the difference between Highland bagpipes vs. Uileann bagpipes. 

"A lot of the pipes you hear in movie soundtracks, and even the Scottish movies, or Scottish themed movies, the pipes you hear are the Uileann pipes," Hartzell explains. "They are quieter, more melodic."

Hartzell also played a tune for our viewers, similar to the pipes heard in popular blockbuster movie Titanic. 

For more information on the band, visit pipersrequest.com

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.