Terry Hartzell, band member of Piper's Request, stopped by virtually Saturday morning to talk all things bagpipes and the difference between Highland bagpipes vs. Uileann bagpipes.
"A lot of the pipes you hear in movie soundtracks, and even the Scottish movies, or Scottish themed movies, the pipes you hear are the Uileann pipes," Hartzell explains. "They are quieter, more melodic."
Hartzell also played a tune for our viewers, similar to the pipes heard in popular blockbuster movie Titanic.
For more information on the band, visit pipersrequest.com.