The cyberattack on a U-S pipeline that caused long lines at the gas station is not an isolated incident. In fact, it is likely to happen again at a business or a school. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with a local cybersecurity expert about why on 69 News at Sunrise.
Why we are vulnerable to cyberattacks
- Jaciel Cordoba
- Updated
Jaciel Cordoba
