Lehigh County now has permanent protection of its 187 acres situated in Salisbury and Upper Saucon Townships.
Wildlands Conservancy, a nonprofit land trust of the Lehigh Valley and Lehigh River watershed, announced the news this past week.
The new 187-acre acquisition establishes a new preserve for the valley, promoting healthy, 'unfragmented forests within an ever-urbanizing landscape.' It also protects critical habitat for species of concern and supports local water quality and quantity, according to the Wildlands Conservancy.
This is the newest acquisition by the Wildlands Conservancy, with the previous two also within the South Mountain landscape.
“We are thrilled with the acquisition of our 14th nature preserve and I am sure the community will celebrate this new addition with us. But, it’s also important to use these celebratory moments to remind the community that Wildlands is in the forever business,” said Christopher Kocher, president of Wildlands Conservancy. “We need continued and committed contributions to ensure our open spaces are not just protected, but thrive with nature and through trails and public access, giving the community the opportunity to witness the beauty and awe of the natural world first-hand.”
Any contributions to the conservancy's "Preserve our Future" campaign will be matched through Oct. 25. You can donate here.