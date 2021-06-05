NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Professional rodeo action returns to the Lehigh Valley for 2021. 

The Willow Brook Pro Rodeo is taking place Saturday at Willow Brook Farms in Northampton, located at 549 Willowbrook Road. 

The event features rodeo action, country music, food trucks and more. 

The fun starts at 4:30 p.m. and will continue until 10:30 p.m. 

The rodeo starts 7:30 p.m. 

Adult tickets are $15.00 and kids ages 4-12 can enter for $10.00. Kids 3 and under can enter for free.

Phil Hussmann from Willow Brook Farms spoke with the 69 News Sunrise team ahead of the gates opening. 

