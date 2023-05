Wine Dinners are returning to Historic Hotel Bethlehem for the first time since the pandemic.

Executive Chef Rodney Rivera was in the 69 News kitchen to tell us all about it.

The first dinner, with a carefully selected wine paired with each course, is set for May 18. The hotel plans to hold the dinners monthly, with a new menu and new pairings each time.

Reservations can be made by calling 610-625-5000.