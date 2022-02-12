It's the time of year when you need to be watching where you walk.
The 69 News Sunrise team spent part of Saturday morning talking about winter injuries and what to do when you hit an icy patch.
Dr. Daniel Torres with Lehigh Valley Health Network joined the discussion to answer some of their questions.
Dr. Torres says older, post menopausal women tend to have a higher risk of fractures when falling on icy spots.
He says younger people can easily get injured if they are low in Vitamin D during the winter months.
Dr. Torres says to prepare for the fall, if you can. Instead of bracing for a fall with your hand and wrist, try to roll to help prevent a fracture.