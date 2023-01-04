One woman turned her talent for sewing into hundreds of items for people who could use something special.

It started as "just one walker bag for a friend," but quickly grew into something much bigger.

Helen Breeden has loved sewing since she was a kid, and she's in her 90s now, so she's pretty much a master seamstress.

Helen says it's a great way to pass the time because you have something special to pass on when you're done.

When the pandemic hit, she wanted to put her talents to good use.

Since 2019, Helen has made nearly 500 walker bags, 850 surgical caps and more than 1,000 masks.

They mostly went to patients and staff at a hospital near her, in Harrisonburg.

Helen says it's the people she meets along the way that inspire her to keep creating.

"In the last 10 years, I have really met a lot of people. The people are gonna take you. You've got to have friends in this world," she said.

Helen wanted to contribute to a cause close to her heart, like fighting cancer.

Her sister had cancer three times, so she knows how much people appreciate getting something handmade while they're in the hospital.

Helen says she loves being able to give back while doing what she loves, and she has no plans of stopping anytime soon.