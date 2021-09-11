"I remember coming home from school and my mom sat us down and said 'there was a plane crash and that dad may not come back tonight, and he may not come back tomorrow'," recalled Nick Berger.
Berger was just 8-years-old when he learned his father, 44-year-old James Berger of Yardley, had died in the South Tower collapse. He was on the 101st floor.
I don't know that my dad knew what was coming, but he knew something was wrong, and he just trusted his instinct, and as much as I wish he got in that elevator, I know he was just doing his duty," continued Berger.
In the weeks and months that followed, Nick learned his father was credited for saving more that 150 lives that day.
At the time, he was working for Aon Corporation as the Senior Vice President for the health and benefits division. In a twist of fate, Nick now works for that same company and he's giving credit to his guardian angel.
"It's almost as if I was walking to the train and my dad tapped me on the shoulder and was like, 'Nick, you gotta turn around man. There's something waiting for you,' Berger said,
Nick was working in the city on the 14th anniversary. As he was about to head home, something told him to stop by his father's name at the memorial.
"I just walked up, closed my eyes and put my right hand on James and someone tapped me on the shoulder and asked me if I knew Jim Berger."
The man who grabbed his attention worked for Aon. There was a group of 20 people that day placing roses on the name of every colleague who died in the attacks.
It was that man who helped him land a job and it's the connections he's made since, that pushed him to start a fundraising event called Happy Hour for Heroes.
The event raises money for cystic fibrosis as his dad once did and honoring his legacy.
"Even if just for one night we can go out, get drinks and raise some money for CF and all come together again, it just reminds me of the unity we had as a country back then," said Berger.
Now, 20 years later, he says it never gets easier, but each year is an opportunity to grow and to learn a little more from his dad.
"I just love him to death, and I miss him, and I know he's still here. He's definitely in my heart."