If you've ever wanted to be the Sorcerer’s Apprentice, your dreams could come true at upcoming Haunted Illusions show at the State Theatre in Easton.

Master Illusionist David Caserta will have people levitating, disappearing, and reappearing right before your eyes! It's all happening at the State Theatre on October 22nd, just in time for Halloween.

David joined WFMZ's Eve Russo, along with special apprentices of the morning...Colin and Natalie...to tell us more.