The suspect in the killings of four Idaho college students intends to waive his extradition hearing to prepare for his transport to Idaho.

The development was confirmed to CNN Saturday by the attorney for Bryan Kohberger.

28-year-old Kohberger was arrested in his home state of Pennsylvania early Friday.

He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder along with felony burglary.

Authorities had tracked Kohberger's movements for several days as he drove across the country.

He became a focus of the investigation through DNA evidence and a white Hyundai Elantra spotted near the crime scene.

It has been nearly seven weeks since the four students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home.

A motive for the killings hasn't yet been confirmed, and the murder weapon still hasn't been found.

Authorities say Kohberger is a Ph.D. criminology student at Washington State University, and lived only minutes from where the murders took place.