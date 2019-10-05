TAMAQUA, Pa. - Firefighters in Schuylkill County rescued an elderly woman from her burning home Saturday morning.
Officials said the fire started in the living room while she was home alone on North Greenwood Street.
Benjamin Broad lives on the block with his wife and kids. He said they were all home around 10 a.m.
"We were just sitting there watching TV and the room started filling with smoke," Broad said.
Broad and his family quickly got out and made sure his neighbors were safe as well.
"We thought it was a fire next door. We ran out to get people next door. Turned out it was two doors down," Broad said.
Multiple fire crews raced to the scene as smoke poured out of the first and second floor of 20 North Greenwood Street. Firefighters battled through heavy smoke, trying to hack their way into the second floor of an elderly couple's home.
Citizens Fire Company Chief Jason Hartz said a woman was trapped inside after the fire started in her living room.
"The husband was not home at the time of the fire. He had run to a grocery store or something and the female victim was by herself when the fire started," Hartz said.
Firefighters and police managed to get the woman out her back porch. When asked how tough it was to get her out, Hartz said, "It was (very tough). There was a lot of smoke on arrival. There was probably fire venting from the first floor probably 10 feet in the air."
The woman was taken to the hospital for breathing issues. Hartz said the fire was under control in 20 minutes.
"The construction obviously this home, a brick home, really helped keep it in check in that house there," Hartz said.
The chief said the cause of the fire is being investigated. 20 North Greenwood has extensive damage and the house next door has some smoke damage.