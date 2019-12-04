READING, Pa. – Strong until the very end – former Berks Catholic Saints running back Anthony Myers has died after a year-long battle with brain cancer.
"I was shocked. I was sad, heartbroken," Anthony's teammate, Lincoln Lutz explained through tears.
Anthony was first diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in October of 2018. The football and hockey star later had to undergo surgery along with a series of treatments. However, even in the midst of struggle, his teammates say Anthony never lost hope.
Number 17 returned to the field weeks before surgery to score two touchdowns in the Saint's game against Milton Hershey.
"He became a better person. He knew what was happening, the circumstances," teammate Owen Wolfe said. "He stepped up, became a leader."
Anthony's strength and courage inspired more than just his teammates. His story, along with the hashtag #17strong, became a national movement.
His favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles, flew Anthony and his family to Atlanta for the Super Bowl this year. He first learned of the surprise while talking about the team on the NFL Network.
Anthony also touched on the moment he first learned he had cancer. In the interview, Anthony said after receiving that call from the doctor, "the only place I wanted to be was football practice. "
Throughout it all, Anthony's dedication to his teams never wavered.
"He motivated us, made us give extra, go harder every single time," Lutz recalled.
Hours after his death, his former hockey teammates decided to go on with the scheduled game against Wilson in his honor. They started off the game at The Body Zone with a moment of silence.
"We know Anthony, we know he would want us to play. He always gave 110%," the Saints hockey team captain Brigham Kobularcik said.
Taking the field and the ice next year won't be the same for these teammates left behind, but they say in all they do, they'll always keep the memory of Anthony in their hearts. 17 strong will always be their number one Saint.
"I'll remember him as a leader, a fighter," Lutz said. "We just gotta keep playing for him every single day. I know he's watching over us."
Family and friends are invited to a visitation this coming Sunday. More information can be found in his obituary.