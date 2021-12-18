EMMAUS, Pa. -- A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after allegedly making online threats against Emmaus High School.
Emmaus High School went on lockdown Friday morning in connection with the alleged threats.
It happened amid nationwide threats on the social media site TikTok warning of shootings and bomb threats at schools across the country.
On Friday, the district said a large volume of messages were circulating on social media and amongst students, some of which contained threats that were specific to Emmaus High School.
The high school went into lockdown 10:15 a.m. Friday, then eventually dismissed.
"We want to thank our students, who were incredibly cooperative and patient throughout this process, as well as our faculty and staff who supported students throughout the lockdown," the district said in a message Friday.
Emmaus Police said Saturday a 14-year-old female has been charged with terroristic threats in relation to the incident.
They called the threat a hoax.
The investigation is ongoing.