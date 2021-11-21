HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Thanksgiving air travel is taking off, hitting record breaking numbers across the U.S.
"We're anticipating at Lehigh Valley International Airport (LVIA) a very busy holiday travel season and it all kicks off this week with Thanksgiving," said Colin Riccobon, LVIA Director of Public and Governmental Relations.
More than two million people passed through security checkpoints nationwide on Friday, according to the TSA, making it the highest checkpoint volume in a day since the pandemic began.
"We anticipate a very heavy number of travelers the night before Thanksgiving on Wednesday as well as on Sunday, people making their return home," said Riccobon.
With Lehigh International Airport expecting high numbers, they are urging travelers to arrive at least two hours before flight departure.
"We want to make sure that people get to their next destination and make their flight and the difference could be whether or not you give yourself extra time in order to make it through the TSA checkpoint and get to your gate," said Riccobon.
They said it is also important to note that the TSA's mask requirement will still be in effect.
Currently AAA projects travel to be up 13 percent from last year's Thanksgiving with a vast majority of Americans expected to hit the road.
However, they said it will cost you more at the pump this year.
The national average price of gas is $3.41 cents per gallon, which is more than a dollar higher than last holiday season, according to AAA.
"So, it's more, but was as we've always discovered no matter how much gasoline prices are, people are still going to take that trip, they'll just budget along the way," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson.