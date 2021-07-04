ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The sounds of independence echoed throughout Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum on Sunday.
Visitors even had a chance to receive a history lesson from Benjamin Franklin.
"It was enlightening," said Alnona DeMaria Outwater. "It was good fun.”
Centuries ago, hidden underneath the floorboards of Allentown's Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ sat the Liberty Bell itself.
After George Washington was unable to keep the British outside of Philadelphia, fear grew that the British may melt down bells to alleviate an ammunition shortage.
"It's nice to know that even the most eldest of us are learning something new," Outwater said.
This afternoon Outwater took a trip down history lane for her birthday along with her family.
"To see how many generations were here, it was great," she said.
For others, like Allentown native Lori Isack, it is a chance to teach her grandson A.J.
"I wanted to make sure A.J. knew the story of Benjamin Franklin because he hadn't heard it, it hadn't come up yet," Isack said.
So important, the two drove all the way out from South Bend, Indiana for a quick history lesson and visit with A.J.'s great grandparents.
"I also learned some things about the war for earning independence," A.J. said.