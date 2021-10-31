CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. -- In the midst of a warning from the Caernarvon Township Police Department, catalytic converters have been reported stolen.

According to investigators, it happened between October 5th and October 18th at the Morgan Corporation.

Police said the converters were cut off trucks parked at the Corporation's overflow lot on Quarry Road.

The value of stolen converters and damage to vehicles came out to around $54,000, according to police.

In early October, Police said two thefts of the car parts happened in the span of three days.

Back in June another series of thefts had been reported in the area.

In June, the Department told 69 News that the converters contain valuable metals.

Anonymous tips related to the Morgan Corporation investigation can be submitted to Crime Alerts Berks County.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection to the recent incident at the Morgan Corporation.

