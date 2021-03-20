BARRETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police are investigating after discovering an infant dead inside of an apartment in Monroe County.
Authorities were called Friday just after 3:30pm to an apartment building in Barrett Township, located in the 5000 block of Route 447 where they found the body of the two month old.
Inside the home at the time were the child's mother, identified as 29-year-old Amanda Green and another tenant identified by police as 29-year-old Tony Kristiansen. Green and Kristiansen told police the infant's father left the apartment and they did not know the child died.
The father, identified as 31-year-old Lamont Bacchus was later found by police. All three of the people involved were arrested for endangering the welfare of children and criminal conspiracy.
Police say there was at least an hour and a half delay between anyone discovering the deceased child and calling for medical assistance. The investigation revealed that during that time Kristiansen delivered 10 bags of heroin to Green and Bacchus, and cleaned the scene before calling for police.
The investigation also reveled that Bacchus had physically assaulted Green earlier that morning. Bacchus is also charged with simple assault in addition to the endangering the welfare of children and criminal conspiracy charges.
Police say when they arrested Bacchus he was in possession of three bags of heroin and is being charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Officials report that Kristiansen's 8-year-old daughter was also living at the Barrett Township apartment but was removed before police were alerted.
All three people involved were taken to the Monroe County Correctional Center and are awaiting arraignment.
Green also has additional warrants for her arrest from the Stroud Area Regional Police and Monroe County Sherriff's Office that she will be held on at the Monroe County Correctional Center.