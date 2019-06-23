Another comfortably warm and sunny day to wrap up the first weekend of summer

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and a bit warmer but with continued low humidity. High: 84

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Low: 59

MONDAY: Warm and more humid with clouds and sunshine and a late day shower or t-storm possible. High: 85 Low: 70

If you liked the weather on Saturday, and what wasn’t to like except perhaps an occasionally brisk breeze, then you’ll love what Sunday has in store weather-wise. We’ll bring back the abundant sunshine, comfortably warm temperatures, and refreshingly low humidity levels for an encore to wrap up the weekend. We’ll tack on a few degrees to Saturday’s high temperatures, with highs on Sunday expected to be in the mid 80s for most. And as an added bonus, we’ll tone down the wind with just a light northwest breeze expected throughout the day. In short, it’s a nearly perfect weekend to start summer, especially considering the sticky and stormy end to spring we endured last week.

But it is summer, and comfort usually doesn’t last all that long as higher humidity is usually lurking not too far away. Sure enough, some warmer and more humid weather builds back for much of the upcoming week as our weekend high pressure slides offshore and allows a stickier air mass to settle in. That being said, it doesn’t look overly hot or oppressively humid, rather just on the warm and moderately humid side for much of the week. Furthermore, despite the higher humidity, we’re not looking at a repeat of last week’s repetitive flooding threat due to widespread downpours and thunderstorms. The week ahead does feature an almost daily chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but other than Monday night into Tuesday as a warm front slides through, any thunderstorms look to be the exception instead of the rule most days.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s for most of the week, which is a little warmer than our average late June high (lower 80s). While we won’t be too far from 9 0 degrees, there doesn’t appear to be any heat waves or extended stretches of hot weather in our forecast for the foreseeable future. Most of us outside of the Delaware Valley and South Jersey have yet to see the first 90 degree high temperature of the year so far, which is later than usual. In both 2017 and 2018 by this date, we had already hit 90 degrees 6 times in the Lehigh Valley.

Have a good Sunday and enjoy the nice weather!