More dry than wet Saturday with hit or miss t-storms diminishing after dusk

TODAY: Humid with clouds, some sun and a spotty shower or a t-storm. High: 87 TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a shower or t-storm early. Low: 66 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and becoming less humid. High: 89 Low: 63

Welcome to the first weekend of August! Whether you're spending it down the Shore, up north, or in the backyard…it will mostly bode well for outdoor plans outside of a few misfit storms Saturday.

Much of the time Saturday it will be dry, but just like Friday, a couple of unlucky spots could quickly turn wet as we play another round of "rain roulette." Showers and storms will be of the hit or miss variety and diurnally driven, bubbling up with the heating of the day and fizzling out after dusk. Heavy rain and flooding will be the biggest threats, but again, impacts will be highly localized. Highs in the middle to upper 80s aren't too far from seasonal norms, but will be exacerbated by high humidity levels and periods of sunshine.

After storms diminish, the rest of Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and muggy with patches of fog possible where rain formed through Sunday morning. Sunday will end up being the better weekend day as a cold front sweeps away humidity as it slides through the northeast. This boundary will be weakening, so it likely just leads to a misfit shower or two and perhaps a brief uptick in clouds during its journey. A lot of Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and a couple degrees warmer than Saturday with highs at the cusp of 90 degrees.

An area of high pressure building in Monday will maintain comfortable humidity levels and fairly sunny skies, making it the best day of the week. A cold front will be approaching Tuesday, triggering some late-day showers or t-storms and a boost in humidity levels. Wednesday will feature the best chance for showers and t-storms before a partly sunny and unsettled end to the week Thursday and Friday.

