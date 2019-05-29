Tornado Safety Tips: What you should do
A tornado watch is in effect for much of the 69 News viewing area. In the event of a tornado, be sure to follow these safety tips.
If you are near or in a shelter, you should:
- Get to the lowest interior level
- Stay away from windows
- Get under something sturdy
- Cover your head
If you are in a vehicle:
- Get out of the vehicle and into a shelter
- Get out of the vehicle and lie in a ditch
- Buckle your seat belt and get below window level of the vehicle
