Tornado Safety Tips: What you should do

Posted: May 29, 2019 04:52 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 04:52 PM EDT

A tornado watch is in effect for much of the 69 News viewing area. In the event of a tornado, be sure to follow these safety tips.

If you are near or in a shelter, you should:

  • Get to the lowest interior level
  • Stay away from windows
  • Get under something sturdy
  • Cover your head

If you are in a vehicle:

  • Get out of the vehicle and into a shelter
  • Get out of the vehicle and lie in a ditch
  • Buckle your seat belt and get below window level of the vehicle

