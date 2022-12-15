Former President Donald Trump says he will make a major announcement today.

The presidential candidate did it in typical Trumpian style by depicting himself as a superhero.

In a short video clip, the 76-year-old ripped his shirt open to reveal a superhero costume, ripped abs, and lasers firing out of his eyes.

Following the clip, a caption appeared saying "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT THURSDAY DECEMBER 15TH".

However, the 45th president didn't give a clue as to what it could be.

Some speculate he might announce a return to Twitter or announce a running mate.

Elon Musk recently allowed Trump back on the social media platform after he was suspended by the company’s previous administration.

Multiple names like Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik have also been swirling concerning a possible running mate.