Following the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, a federal judge unsealed the warrant he signed to authorize the move.

"The department does not take such a decision lightly," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.

A property receipt shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate.

While court records don't show specifics, the warrant says federal agents were investigating potential violations of three federal laws.

Trump has called the search a politically motivated raid.

Some Republicans agree.

"The FBI raid of President Trump is a complete abuse and overreach of its authorities," Rep. Elise Stefanik, (R) NY 21st District, said.

"Unprecedented, historical never been done before," Seth Weber said.

Weber, a former assistant U.S. attorney and now adjunct professor of law at DeSales University and adjunct professor of law at Villanova University Law School, says the execution of a search warrant is lawful and proper.

"Here, they follow the rule of law, the constitutional justifications for probable cause," he said. "...this is not just some FBI raid where we decided to, 'hey, let's hit the former president's house and see what we come up with.'"

In a statement Friday, Trump said in part, "...it was all declassified."

To that, Weber says when Trump was president, he could have declassified documents.

"And in order to do so, there has to be a paper trail...and apparently, they haven't found any documentation that he ever did declassify," Weber said.

Trump's statement continues:

"They didn't need to 'seize' anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago."

Weber says less intrusive measures were tried for months before this.

"The FBI in the Department of Justice, don't just go out and say, let's go through a search...there's an easy way to do that. It's called a subpoena...and guess what? They did do a subpoena to Donald Trump back in June. For these very records. And guess what? They never received."

Weber explains both the search warrant and the property receipt were unsealed Friday. What remains to be revealed is the affidavit of probable cause, which would explain who gave the FBI this information. As a former federal prosecutor, he says that will likely take a while to unseal: until federal criminal charges are brought.