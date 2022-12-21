It’s been an active week for the Twitter Files.

On Tuesday, self-described Investigative Journalist Lee Fang released the eighth edition of the "Twitter Files".

He says his work has shed light on how the social media giant "quietly aided the Pentagon’s covert online PsyOp campaign."

"Despite promises to shut down covert state-run propaganda networks, Twitter docs show that the social media giant directly assisted the U.S. military’s influence operations," Fang said.

Fang’s reporting details what he calls an "online psychological operation" to shape opinion within the Middle East and on a variety of other topics.

Elon Musk says the Twitter Files are an effort to shed light on the previous administration’s actions.

You can read Fang’s reporting here.