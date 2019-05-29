Two more rounds of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, some could be strong or severe

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm and areas of patchy fog. Low: 65



WEDNESDAY: Warm with periods of clouds and sunshine; a shower and a thunderstorm around, mainly in the afternoon. High: 83



WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm in the area. Low: 66



Tuesday was an eventful afternoon and evening for parts of the Eastern Pennsylvania and Western New Jersey as severe storms ripped through the region. A confirmed tornado touched down in the Morgantown area of Berks County, while reports of a possible tornado were reported in the Stanhope area of Sussex County, New Jersey. Crews will be sent out to both locations on Wednesday to further assess the damage in those areas. Along with that damage, there were numerous reports of hail as large as golf-ball size falling in Schuylkill and Berks County with the storm cell that spawned the tornado. Some flooding was also reported as parts of the area saw 1.0" to 2.5" of rain on Tuesday. So like I said, it was eventful!



The storms were the only thing that made Tuesday interesting though as high temperatures differed from the upper 60s in Northern New Jersey to middle 80s in Berks County and parts of Pennsylvania Dutch Country. By the late evening hours on Tuesday, temperatures settled back to around 70 degrees and shouldn't fluctuate too much more overnight. With dew points in the middle and upper 60s that's as low as air temperatures will travel overnight. Those humid dew point temperatures, light winds and fresh surface moisture will all contribute to fog forming in spots overnight. Otherwise, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with perhaps a shower or thunderstorm for the rest of the night.



Wednesday will otherwise begin with the mild, middle 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. The first half of the day will be dry and more humid before the threat for severe thunderstorms redevelops in the afternoon. An "enhanced" risk for severe weather including damaging wind gusts, hail, and even a tornado will increase the farther southwest one travels. But again, everyone should be on the lookout for these stronger thunderstorms which may last until about midnight.



This pattern will repeat itself Thursday, too, until high pressure builds in to wrap up the shortened work week on Friday. Finally, we can put our umbrellas away and pull out the sunglasses instead. It's the pick of the week, really, thanks to timing and pleasant air with highs in the upper 70s.



The weekend will start off dry, too, on Saturday Highs will land on either side of the 80-degree mark met by partly sunny skies. Another wave of low pressure may bring some showers and thunderstorm back to the table Saturday evening with most of the activity holding off until Sunday.