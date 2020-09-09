Picture this-four-legged robot dogs emerging from U.S. Air Force planes and running onto a battlefield.
The military's calling this a possible preview in the future of warfare.
According to an Air Force news release, during the exercise last week the robot dogs were sent outside the aircraft to scout for threats before the humans inside could be exposed to them.
The electronic canines use artificial intelligence and rapid data analytics to detect and counter threats or possible attacks, and they're just one link in what the U.S. military calls the Advanced Battle Management System.
The dogs are called "autonomous unmanned ground vehicles," and they have the ability to operate in any terrain or environment while being adaptable to carrying an array of sensors and radios.
So, for the U.S. military of the future, they may truly be man's best friend.