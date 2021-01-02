WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A coalition of 11 Republican senators announced Saturday it will challenge the outcome of the presidential election by voting to reject electors from some states when Congress meets next week to certify the Electoral College results that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden won.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-PA, will not be joining them.
Toomey said Saturday he backed President Donald Trump in the election, and voted for him, but will not support an effort to overturn the election results.
He said the coalition of senators organizing the effort have failed to acknowledge that the allegations of fraud have been adjudicated in courtrooms across America and were found to be unsupported by evidence.
“I acknowledge that this past election, like all elections, had irregularities. But the evidence is overwhelming that Joe Biden won this election,” Toomey said. “His narrow victory in Pennsylvania is easily explained by the decline in suburban support for President Trump and the president’s slightly smaller victory margins in most rural counties.”
Toomey said he believes the effort by the senators to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election undermines the right of the people to elect their own leaders.
The 11 senators, led by Ted Cruz, of Texas, said they will vote against certain state electors unless Congress appoints an electoral commission to immediately conduct an audit of the election results.
“We intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed,” they wrote in the statement.
Sen. Josh Hawley, of Missouri, previously suggested that Pennsylvania could be one of the states to receive a challenge from the coalition.
Several Republicans have indicated they are under pressure from constituents back home to show they are fighting for Trump to stay in office.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had previously warned GOP senators not to participate in raising objections, saying lawmakers would be forced to choose between the will of the outgoing president and that of the voters.