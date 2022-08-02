HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has landed in Allentown to tour the Lehigh Valley International Airport and to make a big infrastructure announcement later at Lehigh Carbon County Community College.
According to a press release, the secretary will be looking at how funding is being used at the airport.
Then, he and Representative Susan Wild will visit Lehigh Carbon County Community College to make a new announcement about investments from the bipartisan infrastructure law that they say will help veterans get trained for jobs in the trucking profession.
69 News’ Business and Policy reporter Justin Backover is there with the secretary and will have a full report later.