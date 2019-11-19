LYNN TWP., Pa. - State police are investigating after a crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County.
The crash happened at the intersection of Route 309 and Mountain Road, county dispatchers said.
Route 309 to Route 895 is closed in Carbon County, State Trooper Nathan Branosky said.
The road is closed at:
- Route 309 at Rt 143
- Rt 143 at Mosserville Road
- Mountainville Road east of 309
The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time as crews investigate.
A helicopter responded to the scene.
No word on what caused the crash or the extent of any injuries.