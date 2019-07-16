UGI offering safety, energy efficiency tips for heat wave forecasted later this week

With a heat wave forecasted to impact most of Pennsylvania later this week, UGI reminded residents to take steps to avoid heat stress and to use energy wisely.

UGI offered tips to help keep customers and community members safe and minimize energy usage during the heat wave:

Avoiding Heat Stress:

Drink plenty of liquids, especially water. Avoid alcohol, coffee, tea, and other caffeinated beverages—both alcohol and caffeine dehydrate. Limit sodas and fruit juices as well because neither are absorbed as easily or as quickly due to the amount of sugar they contain.

Eat frequent, small, low-protein meals, such as whole fruits, vegetables, and salads. Fruits and vegetables also contain water that can help with hydration.

Learn the symptoms of dehydration: extreme thirst, infrequent urination, fatigue, dizziness, confusion, dry/sticky mouth, cool/dry skin, headache, and muscle cramps.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing. Change clothing if becomes saturated. Wear a hat and apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to exposed skin while outside.

Check on the elderly, infants, young children, and those with chronic health problems or disabilities. They are more vulnerable to the effects of heat.

Never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle.

Stay indoors if possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sun. If you do not have air-conditioning in your home, consider visiting airconditioned buildings such as libraries, malls, or movie theaters.

Avoid long periods of time in the direct sun. If possible, work or play in the cooler hours of the day.

Using Energy Wisely: