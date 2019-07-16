UGI offering safety, energy efficiency tips for heat wave forecasted later this week
With a heat wave forecasted to impact most of Pennsylvania later this week, UGI reminded residents to take steps to avoid heat stress and to use energy wisely.
UGI offered tips to help keep customers and community members safe and minimize energy usage during the heat wave:
Avoiding Heat Stress:
- Drink plenty of liquids, especially water. Avoid alcohol, coffee, tea, and other caffeinated beverages—both alcohol and caffeine dehydrate. Limit sodas and fruit juices as well because neither are absorbed as easily or as quickly due to the amount of sugar they contain.
- Eat frequent, small, low-protein meals, such as whole fruits, vegetables, and salads. Fruits and vegetables also contain water that can help with hydration.
- Learn the symptoms of dehydration: extreme thirst, infrequent urination, fatigue, dizziness, confusion, dry/sticky mouth, cool/dry skin, headache, and muscle cramps.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing. Change clothing if becomes saturated. Wear a hat and apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to exposed skin while outside.
- Check on the elderly, infants, young children, and those with chronic health problems or disabilities. They are more vulnerable to the effects of heat.
- Never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle.
- Stay indoors if possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sun. If you do not have air-conditioning in your home, consider visiting airconditioned buildings such as libraries, malls, or movie theaters.
- Avoid long periods of time in the direct sun. If possible, work or play in the cooler hours of the day.
Using Energy Wisely:
- Install a programmable thermostat and raise the setting to the highest possible comfortable temperature if you have central air-conditioning. Raise the temperature if you will not be home for an extended period. You can save three-to-five percent on your air conditioning costs for each degree that you raise your thermostat.
- Close doors leading to uncooled parts of your home. If you have central air conditioning, close off vents to unused rooms. Keep air conditioning filters clean.
- Use ceiling and portable fans to circulate air as an alternative to air conditioning. Turn off fans when you leave the room—ceiling fans cool people, not the room.
- Seal holes and cracks around doors and windows. Eliminate air leaks around window air conditioners with foam insulation or weather-stripping.
- Close blinds, shades, and draperies facing the sun to keep out the sun's heat and help fans and air conditioners cool more efficiently.
- Avoid placing lamps or TV sets near your room thermostat. The thermostat senses heat from these appliances, which can cause the air conditioning to run longer than necessary.
- Vacuum registers regularly to avoid dust buildup. Ensure than furniture and other objects are not blocking the airflow through your registers.
- Your microwave is the most efficient means of cooking. Use it for as many cooking tasks as possible. The cooking time will be shorter, and less heat will be generated.
- About 80 percent of homes have a clothes dryer. Use a low heat setting and clean the lint trap after every load to increase efficiency. If possible, hang clothes to dry outside, rather than using a dryer.
