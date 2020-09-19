WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- Police are searching for suspects after shots were fired on the lower level of the shopping mall Saturday afternoon.
Officials say, there are no reports of any victims.
Reports indicated shots were fired by the Modell's store just before 5 p.m.
According to Police Chief Michael Marks, multiple casings were found, but no word on the exact number of shots fired.
Shoppers were told to shelter in place while authorities spent hours clearing the mall.
69 News spoke to the families of two people who were in the mall at the time and both said their family members were forced to hide in the back of stores after they heard shots.
“Kids were really upset and kids were crying," said Lucy Usoyan, who was in the mall at the time. "That’s what makes me really upset."
She said she heard three gunshots and initially thought it was a prank.
Another shopper recounted his experience while in lockdown.
"We ran to the back and we had to wait," said Ronny Garcia. "About 34 minutes. They had to get us out a little early. One of the ladies that was there actually went into semi-labor. She was having contractions."
Cheryl Furler, an associate at Bath & Body Works, said that she was locked-in with about 50 other people in the stockroom.
"We barricaded the doors. There's no way to lock the doors, even into the stockroom," she said. "So we took filing cabinets and pushed them up against the doors."
Authorities have not confirmed any additional details and are currently looking into surveillance video.
