President Joe Biden participated in his first town hall Tuesday night, covering topics related to the ongoing pandemic.
He also hit the stage to promote his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, and is pushing for vaccinations.
"If you're eligible, if it's available, get the vaccine. Get the vaccine," he said during the CNN event.
He took questions from a small audience in Milwaukee.
Biden said he's pushing vaccine makers to increase production.
The president said he believes the country can be in a pre-pandemic normal by next Christmas. While that's still 10 months away, Biden says that was as soon as he could offer with any level of confidence, but he says it's going to take everyone working together.
"The grace of God and the goodwill of the neighbors that by next Christmas, I think we'll be in a very different circumstance, God-willing, than we are today," Biden said.
The president also expressed support for raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and vaccinating teachers.
"I think that we should be vaccinating teachers. We should move them up in the hierarchy as well," he said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has said he doesn't think the step is necessary to get students back in school immediately, though does say it would help.
Biden kept talk non-partisan, as he said he'd promise to do during his time in office, avoiding criticizing Republicans. He left Americans with this message:
"For four years, all that's been in the news was Trump. The next four years I want to make sure that all the news is about the American people. I'm tired of talking about Trump," he said.