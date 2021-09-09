President Joe Biden is expected to lay out a new plan for combating COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, Biden and his team were still working out finalized details for his newest 6-pillar plan. He's been collaborating with members of his public health team to find a solid way to help get COVID-19 under control.
Biden scheduled a speech for 5 p.m. Thursday to reveal the revamped approach.
"This will be six steps that we'll work to be implementing over the months ahead," said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary.
Sources say it'll include new vaccine mandates and testing programs.
Step one will reportedly focus on vaccine requirements, building upon mandates in place for federal workers and private businesses, and ultimately vaccinating the unvaccinated.
Biden will sign an executive order to require vaccination for executive branch employees and contractors who do business with the federal government.
Step two will focus on administering booster shots to those already vaccinated, which could begin the week of September 20th, pending FDA approval.
Step three will focus on keeping students in the classroom and making sure the virus stays out.
And that'll roll over to step four: dealing with mask requirements in schools and expanded access to testing.
Step five will continue Biden's mission of economic recovery and ways to rebuild.
The final step will work closely with health networks to improve care for those dealing with COVID-19, meaning helping certain hospitals overwhelmed with patients.
Officials say they hope the new approach will provide Americans a clearer view of how the pandemic will end after a long 18 months.