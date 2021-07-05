Starting Monday, Canada is easing travel restrictions on its borders but only if the country considers those travelers to be "essential."

Certain fully-vaccinated visitors will be able to enter Canada without needing to immediately quarantine. However, they will still be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive.

The move, which comes after a strict 16-month closure of the border, allows for Canadian citizens, permanent residents and international students to cross into the country without needing to wait for fourteen days in a hotel.

Canada still considers tourism to be nonessential travel.

