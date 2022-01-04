The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its recommendation for when many people can receive a booster shot, shortening the interval from six months to five months for people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
This means that people can now receive an mRNA booster shot five months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. The booster interval recommendations for people who received the J&J vaccine (two months) or the Moderna vaccine (six months) have not changed.
In addition, consistent with the CDC's prior recommendation for adults, the organization is recommending that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5– to 11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of vaccine 28 days after their second shot. At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for children aged 5-11.
"Following the FDA's authorizations, today's recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of omicron and increasing cases across the country, and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director.
She added, "If you or your children are eligible for a third dose or a booster, please go out and get one as soon as you can. Additionally, FDA took action this week to authorize boosters for 12-15 year olds – and I look forward to ACIP meeting on Wednesday to discuss this issue."
ACIP, or the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will meet at the CDC on Wednesday at 1 p.m.