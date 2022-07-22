The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection returned Thursday night in primetime for another hearing.
The presentation analyzed what former President Donald Trump was doing during the 187 minutes between the end of his speech south of the White House and when he finally urged his supporters to go home.
Chairman Bennie Thompson presided remotely after recently testing positive for COVID-19, as the panel presented evidence and testimony that Trump failed to call off a violent mob of his supporters as they stormed the Capitol.
"President Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act," Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a member of the select committee, told the audience.
The committee recounted a timeline of the day and showed call logs and the presidential diary from the afternoon of Jan. 6. Both were empty.
"His staff repeatedly came into the room to see him and plead that he make a strong public statement condemning the violence and instructing the mob to leave the Capitol," Kinzinger said. "He did not relent until 4 o'clock."
Two witnesses also took the stand to testify: Trump's former Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger and former White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews.
Matthews described how close in proximity the press briefing room is to the dining room in the White House.
"There's a camera that is on in there at all times, and so if the president had wanted to make a statement and address the American people, he could've been on camera almost instantly," she explained.
The committee also focused on former Vice President Mike Pence's safety that day, playing footage of Secret Service working to evacuate him from the Senate floor.
Pottinger told the committee he decided to resign after seeing Trump's tweet at 2:24 p.m. that day, bashing Mike Pence.
"I was disturbed and worried to see that the president was attacking Pence for doing his constitutional duty," Pottinger said. "The tweet looked to me like the opposite of what we needed that moment, which was a de-escalation."
The committee played video of Trump finally speaking from the Rose Garden at 4:03 p.m. and telling the rioters to go home. His former staff testified that he spoke off the cuff, ignoring the script he was given.
The committee says it will resume the hearings in September.