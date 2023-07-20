WASHINGTON — A Republican senator has released an unclassified FBI document that he said shows a bribery plot involving the Biden family and the head of a Ukrainian gas company.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the document, which he obtained via legally protected disclosures by Department of Justice whistleblowers, details FBI interviews with a "confidential human source" who spoke once in person and twice on the phone with Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder and CEO of Burisma Holdings.

According to the document, Zlochevsky claimed in conversations with the source that he hired Hunter Biden to serve on Burisma's board to "protect us through his dad, from all kinds of problems," and that he paid Hunter and then-Vice President Joe Biden millions of dollars in exchange for their help in getting Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin fired amid his investigation of Burisma over allegations of corruption.

Two years after leaving office, in 2018, Joe Biden told the Council on Foreign Relations that, as vice president, he did push for Shokin's firing with the threat of the Obama administration pulling $1 billion in loan guarantees for Ukraine.

"'I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money,'" Biden recalled telling then-Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016. "Well, son of a bitch, he got fired, and they put in place someone who was solid at the time."

Shokin has claimed he was forced out because he was leading the investigation of Burisma, but Biden has said that Shokin and Ukraine weren't doing enough to combat corruption.

After Donald Trump won the 2016 election, Zlochevsky told the source that he didn't want to pay the Bidens but that he was "pushed to pay" them and that he "has many text messages and recordings" as well as two documents to prove it, according to the FBI papers.

Zlochevsky told the source that he didn't send any money directly to the "Big Guy," which the source took to mean Joe Biden, and that it would take investigators 10 years to find records of the payments, according to the document.

The document also says the source was unable to give an opinion as to the truthfulness of Zlochevsky's statements.

"For the better part of a year, I've been pushing the Justice Department and FBI to provide details on its handling of very significant allegations from a trusted FBI informant implicating then-Vice President Biden in a criminal bribery scheme," Grassley said in a statement on his website. "While the FBI sought to obfuscate and redact, the American people can now read this document for themselves, without the filter of politicians or bureaucrats, thanks to brave and heroic whistleblowers."

The document's release came a day after two IRS whistleblowers claimed in public testimony before three House committees that the Justice Department improperly interfered with a tax investigation of Hunter Biden.

The Justice Department has denied those claims.

As part of his deal with federal prosecutors, Hunter Biden is scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges for failing to pay income taxes, but the whistleblowers said that the investigation found that felony charges were warranted.

The White House and the Department of Justice have not publicly commented on the document's release.