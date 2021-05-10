The FDA is expected to grant emergency use authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children.
In January, Pfizer launched a COVID-19 vaccine trial with more than 2,200 children ages 12-15.
Health officials say as Pfizer progresses, the FDA may grant approval some time this week.
"Knowing how effective the vaccine has been in those 16 and older, that gives us reassurance, so we only need to study it and compare," said Dr. Henry Bernstein, member of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
This week, the FDA will consider the vaccine for the younger age group.
"The safety profile as well as the immune response, and most importantly, the efficacy," Bernstein said.
With vaccine hesitancy still a concern, many want to know if it'll be safe for the younger generation.
Doctors say there are no signs of impact in development or fertility, and top health officials are giving it a sign of approval.
"The efficacy of the vaccine in 12 to 15 years old was essentially 100% and it was really quite safe," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president.
Fauci says if it's approved, it'll be available almost immediately.
The follow-up is when it'll be rolled out for children younger than 12.
"You want to do what's called an age de-escalation. We now have it from 12 to 15. Then you work your way downward from 12 to 9 years old, 9 to 6 years old, 6 to 2 years old," Fauci said.
Health officials say the hope would be to vaccine children of all ages by early next year.