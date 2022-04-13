WASHINGTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has carried through on his promise of busing migrants who enter the United States illegally from his state to the nation's capital.
The first bus arrived on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning, delivering "unlawful migrants" from Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, according to a statement issued by the governor. Abbott said they were dropped off between the U.S. Capitol and Union Station.
Abbott added that a second bus is en route to Washington. It was not immediately clear what the next step is for the migrants once they arrive in the capital.
Abbott, a two-term Republican who is seeking reelection in November, announced his busing plan last week in response to the Biden administration ending Title 42, a pandemic-era health order that effectively blocked migrants from entering the U.S.
Border Patrol officials said they are planning for as many as 18,000 arrivals daily once the order expires on May 23. Two weeks ago, about 7,100 migrants were coming a day to the southern U.S. border.
"As the federal government continues to turn a blind eye to the border crisis, the State of Texas will remain steadfast in our efforts to fill in the gaps and keep Texans safe," Abbott said in his statement on Wednesday. "By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border. Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden Administration's failure to secure our border."
First bus of unlawful migrants arrives at U.S. Capitol: “Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden Administration’s failure to secure our border.” https://t.co/5FZJwdbohO— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 13, 2022
The state has assembled a pool of up to 900 buses for the operation, according to Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.
A migrant who has been processed and released by the Department of Homeland Security "must volunteer to be transported and show documentation from DHS" in order to board a bus or flight, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The White House last week dismissed Abbott's move as a "publicity stunt."
Abbott also ordered state troopers to stop and inspect commercial vehicles crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to curb human trafficking and the flow of drugs into the U.S.
In protest of the inspections, Mexican truckers have blocked the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, one of the busiest trade ports on the border. Unusually long backups — some lasting 12 hours or longer — have stacked up elsewhere along Texas' roughly 1,200-mile border.
The Mexican government said Abbott's order was causing "serious damage" to trade.
Abbott warned last week that inspections would "dramatically slow" border traffic, but he hasn't addressed the backups or port shutdowns since then.
An estimated 3,000 trucks cross the Pharr bridge on a normal day, according to the National Freight Transportation Chamber. The Pharr bridge is the largest land port for produce, such as leafy green vegetables, entering the U.S.