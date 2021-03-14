The first plea deals for people charged in the January attack at the U.S. Capitol could be announced in a few weeks.

A federal prosecutor says the first offers will go to two Texans who are willing to plead guilty.

More than 300 people are facing charges as of now. The U.S. Department of Justice says that number could eventually top 400.

Investigators say they are still combing through 15,000 hours of video.

