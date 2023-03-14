WASHINGTON — The U.S. Treasury Department has granted the request of congressional investigators to review suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to the foreign business dealings of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability announced Tuesday.

"After two months of dragging their feet, the Treasury Department is finally providing us with access to the suspicious activity reports for the Biden family and their associates' business transactions," James Comer, a Kentucky Republican and the committee's chairman, said in a statement. "It should never have taken us threatening to hold a hearing and conduct a transcribed interview with an official under the penalty of perjury for Treasury to finally accommodate part of our request."

Comer noted that Congress has had access to suspicious activity reports for more than 20 years, "but the Biden Administration changed the rules out of the blue to restrict our ability to conduct oversight."

Democrats on the House committee have criticized the inquiry as hyper-partisan. The White House has dismissed it as politically motivated.

Hunter Biden's taxes and foreign business work are also being looked at by a federal grand jury in Delaware.

The investigation began in 2018 and has included an examination of his income and payments he received while serving on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company whose board he had joined when his father was vice president, sparking potential conflict of interest concerns.

Attorney General Merrick Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month that he won't interfere with the investigation, leaving the matter in the hands of U.S. Attorney David Weiss.

Joe Biden has said he has never spoken to his son about foreign business.