WASHINGTON - Joseph R. Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States.

Wednesday marks a busy Inauguration Day for President-elect Biden, as security is at an all-time high in Washington.

First, he, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and Mr. Douglas Emhoff will attend a church service at 8:45 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

From there, they'll head to the Capitol and participate in the swearing-in ceremony set to start at 11:15 a.m. Biden and Harris will take the oath of office at 12 p.m. and Biden will deliver an inaugural address.

In the afternoon, they are scheduled to visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will be joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.

Biden will then head to the White House, where he's planning to sign some executive orders and appoint staff.

In the evening, they'll attend the "Celebrating America" inaugural program.

