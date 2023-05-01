BATESVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas judge has ordered President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, to answer more questions about his finances, including his investments, his art sales and other transactions, as part of a paternity-related case involving his 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan.

Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer on Monday ordered Hunter Biden to sit for a deposition in mid-June, at which time he will have to answer questions under oath.

In September, he asked the judge to reduce his $20,000 monthly payments to Lunden Roberts, his daughter's mother, because his financial circumstances changed.

Then last week, Roberts sought to have Hunter Biden held in contempt for not complying with a court order to turn over financial documents.

A trial on the child support payments is scheduled for July.

Hunter Biden's court appearance in Arkansas comes days after his legal team met with U.S. Justice Department prosecutors about their ongoing criminal investigation of the president's son.

CNN cited sources familiar with the investigation as saying that prosecutors are still weighing whether to bring two misdemeanor charges for failure to file taxes, one count of felony tax evasion related to the overreporting of expenses, and a false statement charge regarding a gun purchase.

An IRS special agent came forward last month with claims that the federal investigation is being mishandled.

Mark Lytle, the attorney for the IRS whistleblower, wrote to members of Congress that his client has information about a "failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition" of a criminal investigation related to the younger Biden's taxes and whether he made a false statement in connection with a gun purchase.