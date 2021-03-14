LOUISVILLE, Ky. – People in Louisville, Kentucky took part in a march and rally to mark one year since Breonna Taylor was killed in a botched police raid.

Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer took part in the march. She said she wants to remind people that justice for her daughter has not been served.

None of the officers in the raid have been charged in Taylor's death. Officials said the officers' actions were justified.

The city paid Taylor's family $12 million to settle a civil lawsuit and passed "Breonna's Law," which bans no-knock warrants and requires police to use body cameras during searches.

