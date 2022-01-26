CHICAGO — Loyal McDonald's customers have been known to combine some of the restaurant's popular items into a unique creation they can call their own. They're known as menu "hacks."
Now, for a limited time, the fast-food chain is officially adding some of those fan-favorite creations to its menu for customers to order by name and assemble themselves.
Want to know what a double cheeseburger and Chicken McNuggets taste like together in a sandwich? Order the Crunchy Double. It features both items, along with barbecue sauce.
Don't want your breakfast hash brown on the side? Order a Hash Brown McMuffin and you'll get a Sausage McMuffin with Egg to top with a hash brown.
For those who really want to go all out, the Land, Air, & Sea is the combination of a Big Mac, a McChicken, and a Filet-O-Fish.
Finally, one of the four hacks is being reserved for McDonald's app and McDelivery customers. It's the Surf + Turf, the combination of a double cheeseburger and a Filet-O-Fish.
"This campaign shows that it has never been 'our menu' — the menu belongs to our fans," said Jennifer Healan, McDonald's vice president of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement. "We're excited to celebrate them in a bigger way than ever before by putting their delicious hacks – as seen on social media – on our menus."
Again, assembly is required.
The hacks will take their place on the menu at participating McDonald's next Monday, Jan. 31.