McDonald's hacked menu items

The four "hacked" menu items will be available for customers to order by name and assemble at participating restaurants in the U.S. starting Jan. 31.

CHICAGO — Loyal McDonald's customers have been known to combine some of the restaurant's popular items into a unique creation they can call their own. They're known as menu "hacks."

Now, for a limited time, the fast-food chain is officially adding some of those fan-favorite creations to its menu for customers to order by name and assemble themselves.

Want to know what a double cheeseburger and Chicken McNuggets taste like together in a sandwich? Order the Crunchy Double. It features both items, along with barbecue sauce.

Don't want your breakfast hash brown on the side? Order a Hash Brown McMuffin and you'll get a Sausage McMuffin with Egg to top with a hash brown.

For those who really want to go all out, the Land, Air, & Sea is the combination of a Big Mac, a McChicken, and a Filet-O-Fish.

Finally, one of the four hacks is being reserved for McDonald's app and McDelivery customers. It's the Surf + Turf, the combination of a double cheeseburger and a Filet-O-Fish.

"This campaign shows that it has never been 'our menu' — the menu belongs to our fans," said Jennifer Healan, McDonald's vice president of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement. "We're excited to celebrate them in a bigger way than ever before by putting their delicious hacks – as seen on social media – on our menus."

Again, assembly is required.

The hacks will take their place on the menu at participating McDonald's next Monday, Jan. 31.

