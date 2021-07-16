Cities around the world are looking for ways to clean up trash and beautify their communities.
Some are drawing inspiration from a robotic trash collector in Baltimore.
If you've walked around the Inner Harbor in recent years, you may have noticed a googly-eyed robot lurking in the water. That robot goes by the name Mr. Trash Wheel.
He's been on patrol in Baltimore since 2014.
He uses a mix of solar and hydro power to operate, all while staying in one location.
Trash in the water gets funneled into Mr. Trash Wheel's mouth with the help of "containment booms."
The trash gets scooped onto a conveyer belt that is strong enough to lift tires, mattresses, and even trees.
After that, the trash falls into a large dumpster that sits on a floating barge.
Once the dumpster fills up, it's hauled away, and the trash is incinerated to create electricity.
Over the years, Mr. Trash Wheel's family has grown. There are two more robots operating in the Baltimore area. Plans are in the works for a robot named Trasharella in the Oakland area, and one named Doña Rueda -- Spanish for "Mrs. Wheel" -- in Panama.
Mr. Trash Wheel is part of the Baltimore Waterfront Partnership's "Health Harbor Initiative."
The group says the robots have collected more than 1,600 tons of trash and debris.