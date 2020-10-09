Learn about what's happening with Mars with this week and why an SUV-sized robot is headed there right now in this Zoom interview.

Both Jupiter and Mars have been super big and super bright in the night sky lately.

Jupiter and Saturn

Jupiter and Saturn in the night sky on Wednesday, October 7.  Jupiter is the brighter and bigger object.

That's because they're closer than usual to Earth.  In fact, just this week, Mars was at its closest point to the Earth in years.

With a telescope, you can see Mars' southern polar ice cap, according to Marty McGuire, a NASA Ambassador in the Lehigh Valley.

On Tuesday, October 13, Mars, the Earth, and Sun will all be in a straight line.  Learn more about why this happens from NASA.

NASA also has a robot the size of an SUV on way to Mars right now.  It's called the Perseverance Mars Rover, and it'll be landing in February 2021.

Mars Rover

You can get a feel for how big the Mars Perseverance Rover is compared to that scientist and building. Credit: NASA

The rover has traveled about 120 million miles since it launched a little over two months ago.

NASA wants the rover on Mars to better understand the planet's earth science--or should we say--mars science.  Specifically, it'll take rock and soil samples and look for signs of ancient life.

The drone is being accompanied by a drone.  This will be the first time a drone will fly on Mars.

Drone Going To Mars

This is an animation of the drone that's on its way to Mars.  Credit: NASA

The drone is specially designed because there is very little air on Mars.  Mars doesn't have a magnetic field like the Earth, so charged energy that is constantly leaving the sun sweeps most of its air away.

The Earth's magnetic field acts like defense to this "solar wind", so we're protected from it.

Magnetic Field

This animated image shows the solar wind on the left and the Earth's magnetic field in blue.  Look at how it's blocking the solar wind, which is charged energy constantly released by the sun.

The drone also needs to be able to handle harsh weather conditions. On Thursday, October 8, Mars had a high of 13 and a low of 141.

There's actually a weather station on Mars and it reports the weather daily on Twitter.

The weather information on the left is Mars, and a United States city is included on the right for comparison.

For more Mars videos and picture, right from a telescope in the Lehigh Valley, follow Marty's social media.

