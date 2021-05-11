COVID vaccine vaccination COVID-19 generic

WASHINGTON | In a pointed effort to ensure that Americans are getting vaccinated, President Biden will announce on Tuesday additional resources for people to get the vaccine, according to the White House Press Office.

Just a few of President Biden's ideas the press office shared included having services such as Uber and Lyft offer free rides to passengers getting their shots, opening vaccination clinics in community colleges, and additional resources for community outreach programs.

Biden's goal is for about 70% of the U.S. adult population to have one vaccine shot by July 4, so that life this summer can start to look closer to normal.

The president will join a bipartisan group of the nation’s governors later today, to discuss these new efforts to help Americans easily and conveniently get the vaccine. 

