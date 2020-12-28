LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Move over Mickey Mouse. Another rodent is about to take center stage at Walt Disney World.

The resort's EPCOT park is putting the finishing touches on an attraction that was inspired by Disney and Pixar's 2007 "Ratatouille" film.

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure will "shrink" guests down to the size of a rat and take them on a culinary adventure with Chef Remy, racing across Gusteau's kitchen floor.

On Sunday, Disney treated "Ratatouille" fan Emily Jacobsen, whose performance of a song she created about Remy became a social media phenomenon, to a sneak peek of the attraction.

Emily Jacobsen, a fan of “Ratatouille” who recently wrote a song about Remy that became a worldwide social media phenomenon, was whisked backstage at EPCOT for a surprise sneak peek of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure! 🐀 👨‍🍳 https://t.co/QyCzE0tA1j pic.twitter.com/6q4w1Sq4at — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) December 28, 2020

"You're really shrunk down to the size of Remy, with food all around you in the kitchen that is just triple the size of life," Jacobsen said. "There are so many little, special details that really make it so authentic, and I'm just so excited to have seen it."

The attraction is set to debut in EPCOT's France pavilion in 2021.

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure is part of a years-long transformation of EPCOT, which will feature four "neighborhoods" -- World Showcase, World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery.

Other additions include the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind pavilion, Space 220 restaurant, and "Harmonious" nighttime spectacular.

+11 PHOTOS: Transformation of Walt Disney World's EPCOT Walt Disney World's EPCOT theme park is undergoing the biggest transformation of any Disney park in history, bringing the next generation of i…

Meantime, a one-night only Broadway-style show based on Jacobsen's song will stream for 72 hours this weekend, starting on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets for "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical" are on sale on TodayTix.com and cost $5. Proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund, which aids entertainment industry workers.

Cast members were announced Monday. They include Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, Wayne Brady, and Kevin Chamberlin.